As crews and residents kept pushing through the debris left behind from Thursday night’s tornado, more residents throughout Bartow County shared their survival stories.
“There was no sounds or anything the next thing, I heard was boom, boom and my ceiling just found right down on top of me,” Bartow resident Edwina Wood said.
For 42 years, Woods has lived in her house along Bishop Road in Bartow County. Now she said, she is trying to cope with what’s left of it.
“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Wood said
The tornado tossed debris across her neighborhood, tearing apart backyards, and leaving thousands of residents without power or water.
“I have insulin in my fridge that’s only good for 24 hours,” 78-year-old resident Louraine Albaneese told CBS46, as she looked on at a tree on top of her car.
The storm left many senior residents like Albaneese without transportation, or their medication and a massive clean up job.
“Basically our shed just got uprooted and is now in the neighbor’s yard,” another resident said.
Others spent the night digging through debris to pull their neighbors to safety, like Daniel Escobedo.
“I had to crawl through all of that mess just to help pull her out of the house. I am glad she is ok,” Escobedo said.
While others were trying to find their way through the mess to work, mother nature threw them off course and into trees.
“I couldn’t see the tree and I should have been going slower, but once I saw the tree I had no choice but to hit it because I couldn’t slow down in time,” another resident said.
Power lines were a tangled mess for crews who worked to restore power to residents who are now beginning to pick up the pieces to their life.
“I only have one thing to say, It’s only by the grace of God that I am alive today, Wood said.
