BARTOW Co., GA (CBS46)—Bartow County school leaders are planning to go over proactive cleaning measures to address coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a press release, school officials are collaborating with Cartersville Medical Center personnel, the Bartow County Health Department, and the Bartow County Board of Health.
Employees within school system will meet with medical personnel to review the best practices and emergency operations to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19).
Nurses and lead custodial staff will also review environmental cleaning measures and custodial processes.
The school system took similar measures in 2014 and 2015 when both Ebola and Zika virus’ surfaced in parts of the world.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the same measures that are urged to prevent the spread of any respiratory virus are increasingly important for all Georgians:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
