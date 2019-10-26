ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local baseball coach battling bone cancer got the surprise of his life after being nominated for an award for his dedication to the special athletes he coaches.
CBS46 spoke to Casey Weatherford, 36, about his struggles, but more importantly what he does each and every day despite them.
Weatherford spends his nights and weekends coaching the Horizon Baseball League athletes with disabilities in Acworth.
Despite battling cancer, those who know him well say he never misses a game and always has a smile on his face.
The league recently did something for him to show him how much he means to them.
“They diagnosed me with Multiple Myeloma, I Googled that, and it was a non-curable cancer, so I took that pretty hard,” said Weatherford.
Weatherford was diagnosed with a blood cancer that affects the plasma cells in bone marrow at age twenty-six.
“It’s hard to get around, my hip hurts when there’s rain and everything else, and I really can’t be on my feet for long,” added Weatherford.
He has to take breaks often and pace himself, and he says it’s hard to deal with sometimes.
Although he’s fighting his own battle, he says it’s inspiring to him to see the special needs kids and adults he coaches enjoying life.
“The coaching that he does for these kids is amazing,” said Jenny Lubrano, a Horizon Baseball League mom.
“He’s truly loved,” said Terrell Wells-Theodule, another Horizon Baseball League mom.
So, when he first started volunteering for Acworth Parks and Rec horizon league while battling cancer, he struggled, and prayed for a second chance.
For six years he’s been a part of this league, and Lauren Ham, with Acworth Parks and Rec, nominated him for Chevrolet’s National Youth Coach of The Year.
“He does everything from getting here in the morning to help set up and tear down,” said Lauren Ham, the Special Populations Coordinator for the Horizon League.
“They told me that it was just a Chevy commercial,” said Weatherford. They surprised him with tickets to game two of the World Series in Houston.
“I went out there and thought I was just going to get an award,” said Weatherford, “Then they awarded me the truck, and it was just over the top!”
He went with his wife and son, and says it was one of the best nights of his life.
“To leave everything and all our disabilities and all our pains and everything else in the parking lot, and come out here and just play baseball, and just have fun means a lot to me, and I’m sure the kids as well,” said Weatherford.
