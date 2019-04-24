ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Atlanta’s done it before, and it’s gearing up to do it again! The Final Four will be played here next April. But the city is already getting ready.
And the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship won’t be the only game in town April 3-6, 2020. The Atlanta Basketball Host Committee announced Wednesday that the city will also host the Division II and III Men’s Basketball Championships that weekend. They will be played at State Farm Arena, when the Division I Championship will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“This will mark our fifth time hosting the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and our second time hosting the Division II and Division III championship games,” said Carl Adkins, executive director of Atlanta Basketball Host Committee. “We are excited about the opportunity hosting these three events gives us to celebrate the sport of basketball with players and fans at all different levels from the pros to college to kindergarten. Our community activations will get fans of all ages excited about the championships and interested in the sport.”
To get fans ready for the Final Four and to celebrate basketball and its rich history in Atlanta, a “Fan Jam” truck will tour the city. That will start in May and go until April of next year. The Fan Jam truck will get Atlanta basketball players from all levels involved for community-level activities and initiatives.
During the “On the Clock” press conference Wednesday, the ABHC announced they will be working with the Atlanta basketball community to celebrate 365 days of basketball leading up to the 2020 NCAA Men’s Final Four. “The Year of Basketball” will include community-level activities throughout the city.
Two-time NCAA champ and current member of the Atlanta Hawks Board of Directors Grant Hill is the official Year of Basketball Ambassador.
“I am excited to represent the city of Atlanta and serve as an ambassador for The Year of Basketball,” said Grant Hill. “I recognize the importance of continuing to promote the game of basketball and healthy lifestyles and look forward to playing a small role in helping shape our next generation of basketball fans.”
“What struck me when we last did this in Atlanta in 2013 were the looks on the faces of the Division II and III student-athletes when they were introduced during the Final Four in front of 70,000 people. You could tell how special it was for them, their families and the fans of those schools to get that type of recognition,” Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vide president of basketball said. “Atlanta is an ideal setting for this, with venues that are walkable from each other and from downtown hotels and ancillary events. The attendance in 2013 for the two games exceeded 14,000, with a record number of media covering the Division II and III games. The footprint that Atlanta provides helped make that possible.”
The Boys & Girls Club will be among a multitude of community organizations to partner with the ABHC for the Year of Basketball. Joseph B. Whitehead Boys & Girls Club, a staple in southeast Atlanta that serves more than 145 students daily, will be the site of the NCAA’s next Legacy Restoration project.
As the Year of Basketball tips off, more information about each of the local activations will be released. To learn more about the 2020 Final Four, including information about volunteer opportunities, please visit NCAA.com/FinalFour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.