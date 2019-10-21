MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County man is facing multiple counts of eavesdropping-surveillance after he allegedly recorded people using the bathroom at his residence.
Police say Christopher Clark Nadel placed a small black Apple USB-style wall charger in the a bathroom between August 31 to September 1.
Two family friends and Nadel's wife were recorded at the couple's home located in the 1900 block of Roswell Road.
Nadel, 50, was arrested and booked into Cobb County Jail on October 15th. He is being held on $11,220 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.