ATLANTA, Ga.. (CBS46) -- The Battery Atlanta will hold their 3rd annual Tree Lighting at the Georgia Power Pavilion at The Battery Atlanta at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening.
The lighting will feature several special guests including Santa and his reindeer, Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz and family.
Starting at 4:00 p.m. guests can enjoy live performances from the Allatoona High School Jazz Band, followed by the barbershop group, The Big Chicken Chorus and the ladies of Octaves.
Santa and Papa Elf will also be at the SunTrust onUp Experience throughout the evening. Santa visits are free and include digital and printed photos.
The final film in the Xfinity Movie Series, The Grinch, will be shown on the plaza screen following the festivities.
The Georgia Power Pavilion Stage is located at 800 Battery Avenue Atlanta, GA 30339.
