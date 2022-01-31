Battle for the Brain - Raising money to fight Alzheimer's

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Alzheimer's disease is one of the leading causes of death in the country. It kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
Sports Reporter Emily Gagnon has the story of a different kind of competition, the "Battle for the Brain," a battle that could save lives.
The Battle for the Brain lip sync competition will take place on Feb. 3 to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's research. The goal is to raise $1 million, and they're already at over $600,000.
For more information, click here.
