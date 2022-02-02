ATLANTA (CBS46) — A battle of bonuses has City of South Fulton leaders at odds and it all comes after a city council vote supporting the police chief's request was vetoed by the mayor.
"I don't think that most governments have a greater responsibility than to make your citizens safe," South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told CBS46. "It's unfortunate the mayor has taken this stance."
"To suggest that if we do not pay $3,000 checks to our police immediately, that our city will be less safe, that is tantamount to extortion," countered Mayor khalid kamau. Adding, "We see it in mafia movies all the time-- businesses [having] to pay protection money to be safe."
There appears to be no shortage of contention as it relates to the discussion surrounding police bonuses in South Fulton.
City council approved giving incentives for recruits and current officers but the mayor then issued his first veto since taking office this year.
"Unfortunately, Chief Meadows and some council members felt police officers were more important than the rest of our city employees and tried to skip the line," kamau claimed.
He argues he's not opposed to law enforcement bonuses, but it needs to be discussed first for all city employees.
Meanwhile, police agencies like South Fulton PD point to the urgency to fill positions. Meadows explained to CBS46 they recently had a departmental study done by Georgia Tech.
"We found out we are no where near staffed the level that we need to be."
The agency currently has 178 officers on the force, saying they need 40 more to meet about 18 patrol beats.
Adding, the metro has many law enforcement departments fighting for candidates so South Fulton needs to offer competitive dollars for recruiting and retaining.
The chief continued, "We feel confident there are enough votes to overturn the veto he put in place."
However, the mayor believes much of the pushback since taking office is due to allegiances to the previous city leader.
"Members of council and the police chief himself had an affinity for the old mayor. But he's the old mayor. A new mayor has come in," kamau said.
He told CBS46 he wants to talk $2,500 bonuses for all city staff in the next two council meetings this month. But, council is planning to overturn his veto as soon as possible to meet the chief's march goal for bonuses.
