OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two teens suspected of shooting at more than a dozen vehicles have been arrested.
Baily is charged with 2nd degree felony criminal damage to property. He is awaiting a bond hearing in the Oconee County Jail. The other teen, who is not publicly identified due to his age, has been referred to Juvenile Court.
"We will work with the DA's Office to ensure that each victim is accounted for and is notified of the court process. If we didn't take warrants in your case we can clean that up with an accusation or indictment," said the sheriff's office in a released statement.
Those with additional information can contact Sergeant Sam Smith at 706-769-3945.
