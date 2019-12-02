ATLANTA (CBS46) – Billions of dollars are being spent on this Cyber Monday, but that big spending also means scams and other unscrupulous businesses will try to be a Grinch to your holiday shopping.
The Better Business Bureau does have some tips below that can help out shoppers before you click on the final purchase button.
- Parental control. There is software you can install on your kids’ and teens’ computers and mobile devices to limit the websites they can access. This is something to consider for retail websites the younger shoppers in your household may access.
- Hackers like kids IDs. Since kids and teens have not established a credit history or have no blemishes on their credit report, hackers are always on the lookout for their information. Hackers can obtain credit cards, loans and more in your child’s name. Talk to your family about the importance of not giving out personal information in soliciting emails or on social media.
- Email phishing. Teach your teens and young adults about how to catch phishing emails.
- Looking out for scams. People tend to shop based on what peers and celebrities are wearing or using. Scammers will try to lure them to click on links such as “free Kylie products,” “free concerts,” “free games” and more. If it seems too good to be true, do not click.
- HTTP and HTTPS. Before sending any personal and sensitive information over the Internet, make sure the website has “https://” at the beginning of its web address. The “S” at the end of HTTPS indicates that the website is secure and your information is encrypted, which makes it safe to enter credit card number or other personal information.
