ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Better Business Bureau of Metro Atlanta warned consumers about the BLK Label Co. in Atlanta, "an online retailer of apparel and COVID-19 care products, specifically respirator face masks."
The BBB said BLK Label Co. has an "F" rating, the lowest on the BBB scale, because of numerous unanswered complaints. Additionally, the BBB said consumers have alleged that purchased/ordered items used for COVID-19 from BLK Label "are of poor quality and requested refunds are not given."
"One consumer stated they were a nurse and needed the face masks for work as they were only allotted one mask per week," the BBB said in release. "They ordered four masks at a total of $95.00, but only received two. The company has not been responsive to their requests for a refund and the consumer stated this was no way to treat people especially in these COVID-19 times."
The BBB said the address listed for BLK Label "appears to be an apartment" and when more information was requested by BBB, BLK Label didn't respond.
