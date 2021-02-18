ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Despite the pandemic, many people are still booking spring break vacations. Short-term rentals are becoming a more popular option.
That's what Cobb County resident Terry Neily and her family had in mind when she began booking their beach getaway. "I found the perfect place. It was so adorable. it was pet friendly. This was on Craigslist, so I immediately emailed them," she explains.
She was eventually asked to sign a contract, and send a $1600 deposit through Paypal's friends and family portal, instead of the goods and services portal. That was a red flag for Neily. "In my heart, I wanted it to be real. We all wanted this trip so I didn't want to think anything negative yet," she recalls.
Then, she found the same property on a different website, with a slightly different description. It was another red flag.
43% of online shoppers have encountered a bogus listing, according to the Better Business Bureau. The BBB adds more than five million people have lost money to rental scams like the one Neily saw. Often, scammers will steal pictures from a legitimate rental and post them on other websites.
Neily trusted her gut and didn't send the deposit, saving herself a lot of trouble. She eventually found the real ad posted on VRBO and let the property owner know about the fake ad.
The BBB suggests people never send money via wire transfer, MoneyGram, Western Union, or gift card. They should also speak with the property owner to verify details, and ask themselves if the deal is too good to be true. It's also a good idea to check to see if the property has been posted on multiple websites, and to use a credit card for all purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.