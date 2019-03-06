Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A northwest Atlanta restaurant in destroyed after fire ripped through the structure early Wednesday morning.
The fire started around 2:45 a.m. at the B's Cracklin' BBQ on Main Street.
Officials tell CBS46 that the owner of the restaurant arrived before fire crews and actually tried putting out the flames himself but the fire spread too quickly.
The roof of the building collapsed as crews were battling heavy flames.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
