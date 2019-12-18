COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The global medical distribution facility for Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) was issued a notice of violation by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division Wednesday.

The violation alleges that BD stored medial equipment at its global distribution center-- that had been sterilized by the cancer-causing toxin ethylne oxide (eto) -- without an air quality permit.

In part, the notice states:

"Due to EPD’s continued oversight, and as a condition of the October 28, 2019 judicial consent order, BD provided estimates of fugitive ethylene oxide emissions occurring at offsite warehouses located in Newton County on December 15, 2019. BD’s report identified one such warehouse, the GDC, and estimated GDC’s ethylene oxide emissions at 0.65 pounds per hour or 5,600 pounds per year, therefore requiring a permit under the Georgia Rules of Air Quality Control."

The EPD now seeks to prevent eto sterilized equipment from being stored at the distribution center from December 23 through January 6, 2020.

"The Notice of Violation further requests that BD conduct ambient air monitoring around the facility and submit a permit application for the GDC that will include installation of air pollution control equipment to destroy no less than 99% of ethylene oxide emissions. In the Notice of Violation, EPD requests additional information from BD to inform future decision-making."

Georgia law requires a permit for facilities with the potential to emit more than 4,000 pounds of eto, as well as a requirement to install emissions controls. The notice is the first step in the enforcement process.

In October, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said months of failed negotiation with BD, empty promises and misleading reports of eto leaks resulted in the state's Attorney General seeking a temporary restraining order against the sterilization facility.

Covington facility declines to temporarily close over ethylene oxide concerns Becton Dickinson, the Covington sterilization facility under fire for exposing the community to the toxic gas ethylene oxide, has declined to go along with the city’s request to temporarily cease operations.

"Our top priority is the health and well-being of Georgia families. This measure is necessary to ensure transparency and prevent behavior that threatens the safety of employees and the community," said Kemp at the time.

BD responded by releasing a statement, which said in part:

"We will vigorously defend the company and patients’ ability to access critical medical devices using science-based evidence to ensure that patients are not harmed from unnecessary decisions by the State of Georgia that are not based on sound legal or scientific grounds. We have been in discussions with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) since August on our voluntary investment of $8 million of improvements."

However, on December 18, after the notice was sent, Kemp tweeted the following:

To view the BD emissions report and notice of violation, click here.

CBS46 will continue to monitor this story as it develops.