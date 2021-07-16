ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- July 16 is Be Love Day.
Be Love Day is "a day to interrupt the hate that has become normalized in society by embracing one day to focus on the power of love, with the goal of making love the in thing. We must interrupt the norm - to create a new norm." according to The King Center.
On Be Love Day, The King Center will focus on the revolutionary power of love with a full day livestream from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST.
A variety of hosts and Be Love Day influencers including artists, civic leaders, entertainers, athletes, and supporters will encourage viewers to take the pledge and sign up for Be Love training from July 19-22.
Representatives from organizations will highlight work that those organizations are doing on behalf of justice, which as Dr. King defined it, is “love correcting everything that stands against love.
The livestream will also include musical performances.
Here is a link to the online protest.
How you can celebrate:
The King Center is requesting that Be Love Day partners, connections and influencers tweet and post one of the graphics regarding Be Love Day on Be Love Day, along with this language and the link of the livestream:
Happening Now: #BeLoveDay with @TheKingCenter! A #love-centered, action-oriented livestream - (link)
In addition, please share 2-3 tweets during the livestream using the hashtags #BeLoveDay #BeLove @TheKingCenter.
