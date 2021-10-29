ATLANTA (CBS46) — Long gone are the days when you could park at a major sporting event for $20, $30 or $50.
Some people are paying hundreds of dollars to park near Truist Park tonight to see game 3 of the World Series.
According to StubHub, parking in the Orange Lot can cost as much as $599. The sign at the Delta Lot says out of order but we found spots between $450 and $888 online. We also found a spot in the Silver Lot for $3,000.
The best advice is to pay for a parking spot as soon as you can.
