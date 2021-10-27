ATLANTA (CBS46) — Nothing says good times when watching a ball game than eating good food.
But, of course, it comes at a price and not just at the ballpark. If you are preparing food for a watch party at home or to serve customers in a restaurant, be prepared to pay more.
Chicken is up 50% to more than a $1 per pound and meat is up 20 to 25%. Vegetables are also more expensive -- be prepared to pay 5% more on average.
It's a price that Chef Andrew Traub is willing to pay and his business, A&S Culinary Concepts, is one that has survived the pandemic by changing its business model -- from corporate team building to meals for everyone. He credits his now famous paninis for getting him through.
A&S managed to keep all of its employees, but more than a year and a half later, the cost of food is another hurdle he has had to face.
