Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Mary Gibson thought her bird feeders were for the birds, but she was shocked to capture video of a bear helping himself to a snack.
The bear came up Gibson's driveway around 9:30 p.m. late last Wednesday. It was just feet away from the kitchen window.
"To our surprise it wan't a raccoon or cat or dog, it was the big black bear. We were pretty excited about it," said Gibson. "He climbed up the wall. It did not make a disturbance at all. It was really a nice visitor and he was enjoying the bird seed."
Neighbors have reported seeing a bear a little further North on Cave Road and Randall Ridge NW. Bird feeders have been damaged or missing in those areas.
According to the DNR website, bears are naturally attracted to pet food and bird seed. Removing those attractants is recommended.
