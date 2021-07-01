SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — We have another bear sighting in Atlanta area.
This time a Ring camera caught a few seconds of the bear hanging out on the driveway of a home on Winding Creek Trail in the Riverside neighborhood.
There have been a series of recent bear sighting across the area.
One June 5, a black bear was spotted multiple times in the Beulah community in West Paulding County.
On June 16, a black bear was spotted near the intersection of South Peachtree and Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County.
Two days later, on June 18, a bear was spotted wandering around Wesley Chapel Road in Marietta.
Remember, if you see the bear, do not approach it and make sure you have all of your pets inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.