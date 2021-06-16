NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A bear was spotted in Gwinnett County early Wednesday afternoon.
The black bear was seen near the intersection of South Peachtree and Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Norcross Police is asking the public to call 911 or 770-448-2111 if seen.
According to officials, the Department of Natural Resources is aware and in the area. Please be alert and keep an eye on any pets.
