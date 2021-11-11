LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) — For Joyce Brewer and her son A.J., breaks during the day can be few and far between.
Everyone, including her husband. work from their Lithonia home.
"The struggle bus has been full with all three of us," Brewer said. “I’m burned out because I have to make a lot of decisions everyday. A lot of moms feel that way."
Brewer’s day starts at 6 a.m. and doesn't end until midnight.
"That's what gets me to the burnout is all the decisions I have to make. On top of work, on top of being in Slack, or being on a Zoom meeting, all of the things to go with that and it's like I just want to not decide anything. Can someone else make a decision and not me?"
But she’s not alone. Roughly one in four working moms in the U.S. suffered from workplace burnout—and that was before the pandemic.
And little A.J., whose classes are partly virtual, sums up the last year and a half in just one word.
"Stressful," he said. "With the Delta variant, and people not wearing masks, and everything going on right now, it's scary and stressful, but mainly stressful."
Clinical psychologist Dr. Paula Durlofsky says parents need to make self-care a priority, going so far as to schedule it into their day.
"Something that drives burnout is not having a sufficient amount of time to recharge and refresh. Take 15 minutes when you're going from work mode and then in the same house going to parent mode." Durlofsky advises.
"That could simply be taking a walk around the block or meditating or whatever it needs to be."
Meanwhile, for Joyce Brewer, she’s moved her home office outside to help beat burnout, along with taking A.J. out for some fresh air.
"Coming outside helps, taking walks help, just calling a friend helps." Brewer said.
