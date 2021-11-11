ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — Even when Katie Kaduk wasn't working from her Roswell home, she was thinking about work.
“That sleepless thing happens and you're like 'might as well get some work done.'”
Kaduk had increasing demands from her boss, and long hours, which all lead to burnout. So she quit.
"I did choose to just leave at that point, without a fall back plan, because it was that stressful where I wasn't sleeping at night and things like that,” she said.
Katie says her job demands took a toll on her health, her marriage, and her children.
"When my kids started knowing the names and speaking the names because I talked about it that much, that was a huge sign to me that it was just too much.”
Anna Morgan is an Atlanta based career coach and says burnout is an issue that most employers, and job seekers, know how to address.
“That's why we're dealing with the 'Great Resignation,' and it's a hot topic and I think it is directly tied to burnout,” Morgan said. "more than 70 percent of the clients that I coach for job search strategy come to me because they don't know where to start, and they're so overwhelmed and burnt out, and they just need direction on how to get out of this situation that they're in."
Georgia led the nation in the largest number of people quitting their jobs in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 35,000 more people left their jobs.
Morgan says job seekers should set healthy boundaries so they can rejuvenate. Meanwhile, employers should set a meaningful example.
"If you have leadership that's willing to talk to your team that he or she goes to therapy twice a week and these are the things that they're talking about, that normalizes the conversation and it builds trust,” Morgan said.
For Katie Kaduk, the solution came in the form of a different job, fewer hours and being willing to live on less.
"I'm happy. If i think about work, it's in a good way, it's not in a way that gives me anxiety or anything like that. It's definitely a much better way to live," Kaduk said.
