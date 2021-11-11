ATLANTA (CBS46) — At E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness in Southwest Atlanta, come prepared to go all out!
"I absolutely need this everyday to release all of that tension from everyday life and really just keep functioning," said Don Yarborough who says working out is the best way for him to beat burnout.
Yarborough is like thousands of other Atlantans who work from home.
University of Georgia Associate Professor of Psychology, Malissa Clark, recently published a study on "work-a-holism."
"Just because we're available on Zoom for a meeting doesn't mean that it's a good thing," Clark said.
Clark says burnout is a major factor when we're constantly attached to work, taking it's toll on the mind and body.
"Because we're thinking about work all the time, because we're bringing it home, we are not physically and psychologically detaching from work and that is not giving us time to build back the resources that we've just spent on that day,” Clark said.
Our spending habits are impacted by burnout too. Online shopping is often an easy escape from stress.
"If you want something just put it in your cart and leave it and if you still want it tomorrow or whatever time period you need to set,” said Atlanta financial planner Alex Reffett of East Paces Group.
He says though the pandemic has made the future seem uncertain, focus your finances on the future.
"Have things on autopilot to be saving, to be putting things in the right places, to have your long term goals structured in a way to where you don't have to think about them everyday, they just automatically happen.”
Another great routine? Making sure you're up and moving.
"We want to create an environment where people just come in here and go to work, literally come in here, free your mind for the next 35, 40 minutes, we got you," said Keundric "Dooley" Loucious at E.F.F.E.C.T Fitness.
