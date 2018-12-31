Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As we usher in 2019, we'll see warmer weather and a small chance of showers.
There's only a 20 percent chance of showers on New Year's Day but those chances increase to 60 percent on Thursday.
We won't see a break in the action until the weekend.
Rain stays in the forecast, especially on Thursday and Friday when there's a high chance of activity.
Temperatures begin the new year in the 60's before dropping into the 50's for the rest of the work week.
We'll hit the 60's again over the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.