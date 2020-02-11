MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- People who live in a Cobb County neighborhood said they are fed up with constant flooding in their neighborhood caused by beavers.
They now question why the county is not doing anything about the problem.
Head to the intersection of Eula Drive and Keheley Road after a rainy day and you will see what all the neighbors complain about, flooding.
“It’s very frustrating,” Mark Peterson said.
Mark Peterson told CBS46 the flooding is usually so bad Cobb County crews shut down Eula Drive for days at a time. He said if you take a good look into the nearby woods you will find a few clues that will lead you straight to the cause of the problem.
“It’s a real big animal man, it’s full-grown,” Peterson explained.
That’s right, full grown Cobb County beavers chewing down trees and building dams. Peterson said Cobb County crews are not addressing the problem.
“What they should do is come and pull the dams loose and trap the beavers and take them to a nice location where they’d be happy and free,” Peterson said.
CBS46 reached out to the county. They explained they are aware of the issue, and that when they remove the dams the beavers who live in a nearby privately-owned lake come right back and rebuild.
The county’s Stormwater Management team is now tasked with fixing the issue. They’re currently trying to find the owner of the lake so that together they can find a solution to the problem.
