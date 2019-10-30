BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman weighing more than 600 pounds is bedridden and suffering painful bed sores down her entire backside.
Her family is battling an insurance company, AM Better for equipment that could help. After a month of no answers, they reached out to CBS46 to get results.
Jennifer Mayfield opened up and revealed a very private struggle in hopes that being vulnerable could result in her getting the help that she needs.
Her husband, Victor Mayfield, says they are waiting on the insurance company to approve a lift so that the family can help move Jennifer. She currently cannot sit up in her bed or even readjust herself.
"She has to use the bathroom in the bed and we cannot pick her up and change her," he said.
CBS46 reached out to her primary doctor's office and her insurance contact but did not hear back.
"I'm not going to abandon my wife, and I don't expect the hospital or anybody else to abandon and not help me with her," said Victor Mayfield.
"I can't just be left to die, I know that there's more of a life for me that God's wanting," said Jennifer Mayfield.
