SNELVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A person sustained serious injuries during a residential fire Monday evening in Gwinnett County.
Fire crews arrived to a home located on Quinn Road SW at 5:10 p.m., and quickly sprung into action to extinguish flames coming from an upstairs bedroom. By 5:33 p.m. the fire was under control.
The single victim was in the front yard when fire crews arrived. The individual was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
At this time an exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, fire investigators say the flames were contained in the upstairs bedroom, though smoke did make its way through the the second floor of the home.
