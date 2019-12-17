MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dozens of people rushed to the scene of a crash between a train and a beer truck in Henry County Tuesday, but they weren't there as first responders.
Instead, many rushed to grab cases and kegs of beer at the scene. People on bicycles drove up to the scene and made off with as much as they could carry. Some people even loaded the beds of their trucks with what they thought was free suds.
According to CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson, police didn't initially make any moves to stop people from grabbing the beer at the scene, but did eventually move people out when heavy machinery moved in to clear debris from the accident.
Police said no one was injured in the accident, but didn't say whether the driver of the tractor-trailer will be cited for the accident.
