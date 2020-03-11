ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In an exclusive interview, Joey Camp showed CBS46 his trailer at Hard Labor Creek State Park. It’s his home for the next 14 days.

“It has a television but it has no cable…this is a nice bedroom, they provide sheeting and bedding,” said Camp.

Camp is the first and only Georgian with coronavirus to live on the campgrounds.

He said there are at least eight other trailers on the property along with nurses, Department of Public Health officials and nurses 24-7.

“If I need anything they’re at my beckon call,” said Camp.

Camp just moved in Tuesday night after testing positive for the virus Monday. He told CBS46 he may have contracted the virus while he was sick with pneumonia.

“I came in contact with it somewhere after I had the pneumonia and with my immune system as compromised as it was. It wiped me out,” said Camp.

That happened just days after Camp’s shift at Waffle House.

The company shut down their Cherokee restaurant on Marietta Highway Monday. However, Camp doesn’t think he put any customers in danger.

“I wash my hands constantly so chances of people contracting from Waffle House are minimal. I was constantly washing my hands. I constantly wearing gloves,” said Camp.

In addition to working at Waffle House, Camp also drives a party bus. However he said he hasn’t driven in the last two weeks.

For now, Camp will be confined to the walls of his trailer watching movies and reading. He said he doesn’t know when he’ll be allowed to go outside.