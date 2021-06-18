ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks have a chance to close out their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night at State Farm Arena.
And the team at CBS46 is sharing their excitement about tonight's game as well! One of the two official Atlanta Hawks hashtags on Twitter is #BelieveAtlanta. So, team members have taken photos with a #BelieveAtlanta sign around the station to show their support!
We'd love to see your photos as well! Share your photos of you supporting the Hawks with us by using that same hashtag! We can't wait to see them!
Go Hawks! Beat Philly!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.