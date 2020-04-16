DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- As AnnaLisa Silliman awaited her ex-husband’s ashes Thursday morning, she spoke with CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson about the days leading up to his death.
“You think you’re going to surround the bed; you know? And tell them you love them and tell them goodbye and there isn’t that.”
Silliman said Matt Lindsey, the father of their four children, developed a cough on March 17th. When he developed a fever, he went to the hospital.
“They gave him oxygen and some fluids and sent him home after a while,” Silliman said.
She said Lindsey was feeling better and had even texted the family to let them know that he was doing well. But things took a turn for the worse a few days later and he went back to the hospital.
“From what I understand from the hospital, his oxygen then dropped to about 53, 54,” Silliman explained. “They immediately intubated him, put him on a ventilator, put him in a coma.”
Silliman said it was a roller coaster. His condition would improve then worsen. Lindsey’s organs started failing and he was put on dialysis.
“They said he was the sickest patient they’d seen. I mean, every time we talked to the doctors, they said he is the sickest patient that we’ve had here. But then he started getting better so were all very hopeful.”
Lindsey died over the weekend at just 48-years-old. Silliman is heartbroken that none of them got to properly say goodbye.
“The only, only, only silver lining that I can find at all is that maybe they learned something on him that will help somebody else. You know? Because otherwise I can’t see how there’s any good that is coming out of this.”
The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with expenses.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cremation-expenses-for-mathew-lindsey
