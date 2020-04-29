LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Family and friends are mourning the passing of a beloved high school football coach, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 58.
Rob Kellogg was the head football coach and educator at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville. He came to the school in 2015 and spent three years as offensive coordinator before being named the head coach in 2018 after previous coach Nich Bach, who left to coach a team in Maryland.
Before coming to Mountain View, Kellogg served as offensive coordinator at Gilmer County High School.
It is with a very heavy heart that we share the news that Head Coach Rob Kellogg passed away yesterday. He was much more than our school’s head football coach…he was a devoted husband, father, educator and advocate for young people. Please keep his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/3VuxA8cFfs— Mountain View HS Football (GA) 7AAAAAAA (@MVFootballBears) April 29, 2020
