LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who police say was drinking and driving was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lawrenceville on Thursday.
60-year-old Gwinnett County Water Resource Trades Associate Constantin "George" Bolof was directing traffic around an active construction site near the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Henderson Lake Drive when he was struck and killed by Thomas Allen Burke, the Gwinnett County Police Department confirms.
Burke now faces a slew of charges including homicide, hit-and-run while under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.
Gwinnett County officials released the following statement in regards to Bolof's tragic passing:
"It is with deep sadness that Gwinnett County Government announces the passing of one of its very own Constantin “George” Bolof. Mr. Bolof’s life was senselessly taken while doing what he’s loved for two decades – serving the great people of Gwinnett County. Our hearts are heavy. The Bolof family has lost a loved one, our Department of Water Resources has lost a faithful colleague and the Gwinnett County family has lost a valued team member. We are praying for resolve and comfort at this time.
- Nicole Hendrickson, Gwinnett County Chairwoman
"When our Gwinnett County family members come to work every day to serve the community, they expect to go home at the end of the day. There are no words to express the hurt I feel for the Bolof family. I know your prayers, as well as mine, are for peace and strength for George’s family today and every day."
- Glenn Stephens, County Administrator
Mr. Bolof worked in Field Operations since 2000 and was known for his cheerful disposition around the DWR office. He was due to retire in nine months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.