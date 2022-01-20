ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., died Thursday after battling a "recent illness," according to a statement from the sorority.
Cheryl A. Hickmon, a native of Connecticut, was elected president during the last national convention, which took place in Atlanta in November 2021.
Cheryl has served Delta for more than 37 years. She is a Golden Life Member initiated in the Alpha Xi Chapter at South Carolina State University and is currently a member of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter.
Her service to the sorority has encompassed various elected and appointed positions at the national, regional, and local levels of leadership. Some of the positions in which she has served Delta are: national secretary, eastern regional director, south Atlantic regional representative, co-chair of the National Documents Review and Revision Task Force, co-chair of the National Leadership Academy, and chapter president of the Hartford Alumnae and Alpha Xi Chapter.
Professionally, Cheryl supervised the In Vitro Fertilization Laboratories for Andrology and Endocrinology at Montefiore’s Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health a division of the Montefiore Medical Center and a teaching hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Outside of her leadership in Delta, Cheryl has served with the Children’s Defense Fund movement – The Daughters of Tubman Sisters of Truth under the leadership of Children’s Defense Fund Founder, Marian Wright Edelman. Additionally, she was an avid skier and a founding member of the Thrillseekers, Inc. Ski and Adventure Club of New York, and a member of the National Council of Negro Woman, and the NAACP.
