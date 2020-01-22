ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Freezing celebrities toasted a new BeltLine segment Wednesday with hot local food and a golden-eyed dog.
They tossed a ceremonial shovelful of dirt to cheer the extension of the Westside BeltLine from the popular entertainment district Lee+White.
And they reminded each other it will be fun when it warms up. The dog and its owner watched the trail begin near Pittsburgh, a historic African American part of Atlanta separated by the interstate highway from Georgia State University's new stadium handed down from the Atlanta Braves.
Under the glow of outdoor heaters, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said this segment will cross what she used to call Stewart Avenue, where her uncle had a liquor store. Council Member Joyce Shepherd said she bought her big house nearby for $17,000 40 years ago.
Not anymore.
It's not Stewart Avenue. Metropolitan Parkway has few homes left for under $100,000. And the Annie Casey Foundation, named for the UPS Founder's mother, is building a giant job training center where this trail segment will temporarily end.
It links to other westside segments of the BeltLine slowly growing in popularity. Council member Shepherd plans to promote use of the trail with regular walks.
"I'm going to be doing things to actually persuade people to see the beauty of the community. A lot of people on this side of the community don't quite understand what the BeltLine is," she promised.
Here's what the estimated $14-$16 million addition includes.
* 14-foot-wide concrete path
* 3/4 mile new addition
*Stroller-accessible ramps at Capitol View and Pittsburgh Yard
*New foot bridge over Metropolitan Parkway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.