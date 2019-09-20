ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The BeltLine's quarterly meeting erupted in hollers this week.
Angry Southwest Atlanta residents' complaints filled the air above the lobby in an elegant new building across the BeltLine from Ponce City Market.
The bright airy space, still unfinished, seemed an unlikely setting for the clash. Unhappy men and women worried that the BeltLine's push into Oakland City and Murphy's Crossing would turn their part of town into a mini-Historic Fourth Ward.
Audience members more welcoming to the BeltLine seemed irritated with the insistence of the protesters. Panelists talking about sustainability and equity made their points and left after a balky audio system sent squawks into the crowd.
Their points lingered long after other BeltLine officials reminded the Oakland City residents the planning for Murphy's Crossing included nine community meetings held over years of talking.
The next morning, I strapped on some sturdy shoes and tried the new trail opened beside Murphy's Crossing to see if I could find the hostility to the BeltLine.
Short answer? no.
I found pressure from trail users to open more trail and build more restaurants and grocery stores.
Murphy's Crossing, the long-abandoned site of the State Farmers' Market, is a warren of bushes, warehouses, sheds and scrub trees. Anything that changes the area should alter decades of neglect.
The only controversy visible on the newly opened 4.5 unpaved miles linking Pittsburgh to Glenwood at Maynard Jackson High School is a push for transit on the trail.
A quieter addition to the new miles? South of the zoo in Grant Park I found an old railroad switch box. It's been re-worked into a little free lending library. When the aging door swung open, it revealed a sweet stack of children's books.
The nation's biggest urban re-development project spins off news every week. The public meetings every three months gather the faithful, the complainers and anybody else who wants to come. These updates caught my ear:
- From Ansley Mall north to Buford Highway, Georgia Power is building a simple trail.
- The Street Car will touch the BeltLine by extending from Auburn Avenue to Krog Street by 2025.
- The street crossing signal at Boulevard will be active imminently.
