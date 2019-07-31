ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Massage therapist Lola Heal says there is power in her bare hands and she's using them to help people transform one touch at a time.
Heal, who calls herself a massage alchemist said she sees things scientifically and philosophically.
“Every person I interact with, every person I engage in the facet of massage, their lives are transformed in some way,” she said.
Heal aims to take people from one state of mind to another, using only the most basic of senses.
“Sight, touch, smell, all of these different things play a major, major role in our ability to thrive,” she said.
That's not just the alchemy talking either. It's hard science.
“Connection is the most important thing to keep us healthy, emotionally and mentally healthy,” she said. “Even the simplest of a touch can go a long way in changing how we feel.”
Sex Counselor, Elaine Wilco told CBS46, "we manage to refocus on our bodies, we get into our bodies and out of our heads, and we become connected with our sensual selves."
It's the most-basic of connections in a world where most of us connect by touching a phone instead of someone else.
