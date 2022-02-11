ATLANTA (CBS46) — The countdown to Super Bowl Sunday is on and for the peach state all eyes are on Cincinnati Bengal C.J. Uzomah.
The Georgia native plays as the Bengal's tight end, joining the team during the 2015 NFL draft.
RELATED: Super Bowl watch parties in metro Atlanta | Feb. 13, 2022
During a media conference held Thursday, Uzomah said he would go all in if the team won Super Bowl LVI, including soaking in a bathtub full of Cincinnati-style chili.
"You put it in a swimming pool, I'll dive in there and eat my way out," Uzomah said.
The Bengals will face the L.A. Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.