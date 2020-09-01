GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sixty football players and 10 coaches at Berkmar High School are under quarantine after one player tested positive for COVID-19.
"Per our school district's protocol, the school is following health department guidelines for identifying and excluding close contacts from school and activities. As a result, in addition to the ill person, 60 players and 10 coaches have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution," said a school spokesperson Tuesday.
Quarantined students will transition to digital learning and coaches will work from home until allowed back on campus.
The team's first two games -- BEST Academy on Sept. 4 and Duluth HS on Sept. 11 -- have been canceled. A regional game against Duluth will be rescheduled.
