ATLANTA (CBS46) — Best Buy is looking for employees for the holiday season. They are holding virtual hiring fairs on Sept. 23 for all seasonal positions.
Applicants are also being asked to submit a video interview this year.
Benefits of working at Best Buy include:
- Minimum of $15 per hour starting pay.
- Employee discount on products and services.
- Special discounts on college tuition at various schools.
- Savings on fitness memberships.
- Savings on insurance plans, from home and auto to pet coverage.
- Access to Best Buy’s Employee Assistance Program, which provides a number of resources including free counseling or expert advice on everything from mental health, legal counsel, financial questions, crisis
