ATLANTA (CBS46) -- When it comes to ranking the best companies to work for, employees should know best.
Forbes Magazine released its list of the best employers, and the names on the list are all very familiar.
To come up with the rankings, 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees were asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to someone else.
Here's the top ten in Georgia:
No. 1: Google
Employees: 72,053
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
No. 2: Emory University
Employees: 14,272
Headquarters: Atlanta
No. 3: Shaw Industries
Employees: 20,000
Headquarters: Dalton
No. 4: QuikTrip
Employees: 21,802
Headquarters: Tulsa, Oklahoma
No. 5: Home Depot
Employees: 413,000
Headquarters: Atlanta
No. 6: Gulfstream Aerospace
Employees: Not available
Headquarters: Savannah
No. 7: Piedmont Healthcare
Employees: Not available
Headquarters: Atlanta
No. 8: Emory Healthcare
Employees: 17,000
Headquarters: Atlanta
No. 9: Publix Super Markets
Employees: 193,000
Headquarters: La keland, Florida
No. 10: Shepherd Center
Employees: Not available
Headquarters: Atlanta
You can find all 56 companies that made the Georgia list here. Just use the drop down menu to select Georgia.
