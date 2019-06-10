Home Depot

Forbes' list of best companies

 File Image | Getty

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- When it comes to ranking the best companies to work for, employees should know best.

Forbes Magazine released its list of the best employers, and the names on the list are all very familiar. 

To come up with the rankings, 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees were asked to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to someone else.

Here's the top ten in Georgia:

No. 1: Google

Employees: 72,053

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

No. 2: Emory University

Employees: 14,272

Headquarters: Atlanta

No. 3: Shaw Industries

Employees: 20,000

Headquarters: Dalton

No. 4: QuikTrip

Employees: 21,802

Headquarters: Tulsa, Oklahoma

No. 5: Home Depot

Employees: 413,000

Headquarters: Atlanta

No. 6: Gulfstream Aerospace

Employees: Not available

Headquarters: Savannah

No. 7: Piedmont Healthcare

Employees: Not available

Headquarters: Atlanta

No. 8: Emory Healthcare

Employees: 17,000

Headquarters: Atlanta

No. 9: Publix Super Markets

Employees: 193,000

Headquarters: La keland, Florida

No. 10: Shepherd Center

Employees: Not available

Headquarters: Atlanta

You can find all 56 companies that made the Georgia list here. Just use the drop down menu to select Georgia.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.