Although critics have been harsh of the film "Hillbilly Elegy," it still sits on the top 10 list of Netflix’s new releases.
It is a beautiful reminder that ordinary, broken messy people are worthy of respect. Critics claim it's not as political as the book it's based upon. Director Ron Howard addressed the issues on "CBS This Morning."
“I do feel like they’re looking at political dramatics that they may or may not disagree with. That honestly are not really reflected, or front in center in this story. What I saw was a family drama that could be very relatable," explained Howard.
The movie is an adaptation of J. D. Vance’s memoir about growing up in the rust belt, beating the odds to attend Yale while his mother was coping with heroin addiction.
The pedigree cast features Glenn Close as J.D.'s grandmother and Amy Adams as his mother.
“I don’t think the book is about extraordinary achievements. It’s about a pretty normal American family, normal in a lot of ways that I think resonate with a lot of folks out there with some real struggles and some real resilience too.”
J.D.'s book “Hillbilly Elegy” came out in 2016 and stayed on the New York Times best seller list for 73 weeks. Many thought it offered important insights into poor white American’s appeal for then republican president-to-be Donald Trump.
Politics aside, many themes in the film are universal. Reminding us how we have much more alike than we are different.
