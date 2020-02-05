ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia officials want to tax filers to be on alert for identity thieves when filing taxes.
“As Georgians prepare to file their taxes this year, we want to provide a few tips and warnings to make sure con artists and thieves don’t swindle our taxpayers out of their hard-earned dollars,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Be aware and be vigilant with your personal information.”
Officials reported tax identity occurs when an unauthorized person uses your social security number to file a tax return in your name and collect your refund.
Experts say the best way to avoid tax identify theft is to file your tax return as early as possible so that fraudsters will not have time to file your taxes.
Also, as added security, Georgia consumers can get an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) from the IRS before they file their returns.
If you are the victim of tax identity theft, contact the IRS at 1-800-908-4490.
You should also file a complaint with the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.
Helpful tips for consumers to avoid becoming a victim:
• The IRS will never call a consumer about unpaid taxes or penalties – the agency typically contacts consumers by letter via the U.S. Mail.
• They won’t leave a message threatening to sue you, arrest you or deport you if you don’t pay right away.
• The IRS won’t demand a specific form of payment, such as an iTunes gift card, Green Dot Money Pak or wire transfer.
• If you get a call purporting to be from the IRS, never send money. Instead, hang up and either a) report the scam to the FTC and to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at tigta.gov or by calling 1-800-366-4484; or b) If you know you owe taxes or you think you might owe taxes, call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040. The IRS employees at that line can help you with a payment issue – if there really is one.
• If you get an email that claims to be from the IRS, do not reply or click on any links. Instead, forward it tophishing@irs.gov.
Additional Tax Tips
Many taxpayers are eligible for free tax preparation and e-filing through the IRS’ Free File program or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
• The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free basic income tax preparation to those earning $56,000 or less, people with disabilities, the elderly and those with limited English-speaking ability.
The Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program offers free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those who are aged 60 years or more. They specialize in questions about retirement-related issues unique to seniors.
• Consumers earning $69,000 or less can file their taxes for free using tax-preparation-and-filing software available through the IRS’ Free File program and the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Free File Alliance.
• Consumers whose adjusted gross income is more than $69,000 a year can use the IRS’s Free File Fillable Forms to do file their federal income tax return for free, but you must know how to do your taxes yourself and have your 2018 tax return available.
More tax tips can be found on the websites of the IRS and the Georgia Department of Revenue at https://www.irs.gov/ and https://dor.georgia.gov/
