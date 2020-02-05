Betrothed Beware: Prayer leader preys on brides

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Imagine spending thousands of dollars on a wedding videographer and never receiving the video of your big day. Several newlyweds shared these very complaints with CBS46'S Melissa Stern. So, she went right to the source of the complaints, the photographer.

When she caught up with Chris Jones, he had just finished a Sunday service at a local church where he works. She appreciated his willingness to give his side of the story. But in the weeks since, their conversations have taken a turn and he's even gone so far as to attempt to threaten her to not tell this story. All this, over a handful of wedding videos he has yet to produce.

“This is a copy of the certified letter we sent him, trying to get our money back and our video, but they never could locate him,” said Carri Sellers, showing us the letter. “We’re middle-aged, it’s taken a long time for us to get to this point, and that wedding, I planned it for two years,” added Carri.

They hired Chris Jones through his business, White Anchor Films, for their September 2018 wedding. They paid him $2500 for an edited video, an Instagram teaser, drone footage, and two videographers to capture the day.

“It was great, the day was perfect,” Carri said.

“So, what did you get that you paid for?” CBS46’s Melissa Stern asked the couple.

“Nothing…” Carri said.

The contract gave Jones six months to deliver but does state no liability for delays; if there’s communication.

“There’s been no communication,” said Karen.

“And I said, ‘You know, it’s been six months, where’s my video,’ is when he stopped responding to me,” added Carri, “He wouldn’t answer the phone….and randomly it would come up in my mind, and I would just sob and cry.”

They're not alone. Daniel and Bree Smith said they’re also waiting for the video of their ceremony.

“Six months were up, we still hadn’t heard from him. He wouldn’t answer my calls, my texts, and when he did it was just excuses after excuses,” Bree said.

“I don’t want to be the guy who takes away somebody’s wedding videos,” said Jones when we caught up with him outside The Edge Church, where he works as a Worship Leader. Jones blamed the delay on personal issues, and says he’s been in contact with everyone.

“Well, if you can’t deliver their pictures and videos, are you going to give them their money back?” Melissa asked him. “Absolutely, I’m not a bad guy,” Jones responded.

In the weeks since Melissa spoke with Jones; he sent her threatening text messages, and even threatened to ruin her life if she reported this story.

Here's a text message he manipulated to make it seem like she asked him for money in exchange for not running this story:

On the left is the thread from Jones' manipulated conversation. On the right, you can see the real conversation pulled from Melissa’s station-issued phone by a forensic technician. (click here for more on how this happened)

Jones’ actions toward Melissa, and his clients like Carri and Karen, don’t offer much hope that they’ll ever get video of their special day.

“We paid you money, we were promised a very importance service to us, and you basically spit in our faces by taking our money and running,” Carri said. “We cannot go back and fix it, and we can’t do that day over…Just give it to me! And I will leave you alone.”

Jones claims he's talked to all of his customers is trying to make it right. "Regardless of whatever outcome, people are going to get their stuff, that’s just the way it is,” Jones said during the interview.

“Can you give us a timeline? When can they expect it?” Melissa asked him.

“Hmm, when’s a good time? How about….I have to talk to my lawyer,” Jones responded.

At least one couple has taken Jones to court, and others told Melissa that Jones gave them raw footage from their weddings leaving them to foot the bill to hire someone else to put it together. Jones said he is no longer working as a photographer and continues to work at The Edge Church. The Pastor there said Jones has been directed to correct any issues from his past.

Many of these couples said they found Jones on the reputable wedding website “The Knot.” A spokeswoman for The Knot said it would, “be a disservice to our couples to remove negative reviews or his pages.”

Their stories are a good warning to everyone visiting any site: do your homework and check reviews on multiple websites before contracting anyone.