ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The holidays are prime time for scammers, but Better Call Harry stumbled onto one scheme that’s going on year-round.
Harry purchased a Roku, allowing him to get access to streaming services on his TV. You have to go to Roku’s website and enter an activation code to get started. But Harry ended up at Go-Roku.com. It looks like Roku’s website, but it’s not.
At the lookalike site, the friendly chatperson not only asks for the Roku code, but for a name, phone number, email address and physical address. He also asks for a one-time $69.99 fee to provide technical assistance for up to 200 channels. At the real Roku site, no one asks for personal information or charges fees.
Though Harry was not scammed, it seems that others have been. Here’s a warning Roku has on its website
Roku provided this statement to CBS46: “We have taken robust steps to stop these fraudulent companies from using the Roku name and brand to take advantage of customers. These steps include scraping the web and enlisting other companies to take down profiles and sites. We will look into Go-Roku.com.”
Here's Harry’s takeaway: Take the time to check the web address and confirm you are at the official site of the company with which you want to do business. Do not give personal information and always pay with a credit card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.