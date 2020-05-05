ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many of the unemployment benefit complaints coming into Better Call Harry now involve claimants who received one payment and then the money stopped.
Shannon Lewis is one of those people.
Lewis has worked for thirteen years as a deli clerk at Cafe 1100, in an office building across from Truist Park. The cafe closed on March 13th.
"I have health problems," Lewis told Better Call Harry. "I have a mass on the right side of my brain, supposed to be seeing a neurologist but right now I don’t have the money."
"Your unemployment is potentially a matter of life and death?"
"It is," replied Lewis. "It really is because I use my money to pay for my co-pays and medicine."
Three of Lewis's co-workers also received one payment and nothing to follow. What happened?
Kersha Cartwright, spokesperson for Georgia's Department of Labor, said, “Employers are not changing the date on the employer filed spreadsheets and it looks like they are filing for the same week over and over.”
To get the money flowing, the Labor Department called Lewis's employer and he called Lewis.
"He said that they were supposed to fix it and resolve the problem today," Lewis said.
Lewis's co-workers received the same news.
Lewis is finally ready to make her doctor's appointment, and when the cafe reopens, she'll be ready to get back to work.
