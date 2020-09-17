ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Alana Tsonas has owned her Fourth Ward home for three years. On Thursday morning, a tree fell two doors down from her.
It was major damage, requiring a lot of work. That got Tsonas thinking.
"Would you know how to go about hiring a roofer?" Better Call Harry asked her.
"No," Tsonas replied.
"Would you know how to go about finding the correct contractor?" Harry asked.
"No," she said.
That's true for most homeowners.
When it comes to tree damage or flooding, most of us start with a panicked call to the insurance company. But what's covered?
You may know your premium and deductible, but what are your limits on coverage? Is it enough to rebuild? And what if you're hurt? Call your agent and ask.
While you're on the phone, ask your agent if the insurer has a list of approved roofers, contractors and tree companies.
Once the insurance company cuts a check, make sure it goes to you.
Finally, don't pay for services up front.
