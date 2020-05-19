Better Call Harry gets waitress served jobless benefits

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Connie Jones has worked as a waitress for Steak 'n Shake for almost a half century. It's where she met Gary, her husband of 51 years. Her daughter worked at Steak 'n Shake. Her sisters worked there. So did her brother. Her grandson works there now.
"That’s my calling," Jones told Better Call Harry. "I have a lot of regular customers, I make good money when I was working as a waitress."
Covid-19 shut down the dining room and, for the first time ever, Jones was furloughed.
Steak 'n Shake filed for her state unemployment benefits, but when Jones received her debit card, it only had $13.
"I should be getting 655 a week," Jones said.
Why only $13 on the card? It seems someone entered the name C. Jones instead of Connie Jones.
Jones's phone rang.
"I hope everything is going well and we can get you taken care of today."
The caller from the Georgia Department of Labor worked to fix the glitch.
Connie Jones will receive her full benefits.
"I feel great!" she said.
