ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Better Call Harry has spent the last 6 months fighting for an Irish native, who’s spent more than 40 years in the U.S. The Marietta man says the U.S. is home.
John Connolly says he’s never had issues renewing his green card until he reapplied in 2018. Although his renewal was processed, the card itself was never received.
‘‘I am very much exposed and there is nothing I can do about it,” Connolly told Harry from his Marietta condo, “somehow, the application for the new card has gotten lost in their system.”
Connelly reached out to the Better Call Harry team in February, but over the last 6 months, a spokesman has been unwilling to discuss the matter saying, “As a matter of practice, U.S.C.I.S doesn’t discuss individual cases.”
The Covid-19 outbreak has only complicated the issue for Connelly. With his green card’s whereabouts unknown, he is unable to renew his driver’s license, renew the tags on his car, obtain insurance, and he’s unable to withdraw more than $200 at a time from his bank.
Connolly says U.S.C.I.S. informed him that his renewed green card was mailed, however, the post office confirms that even though a tracking number was created, it never received the package and therefore, cannot deliver it to Mr. Connolly
