Better Call Harry helps pregnant mom with delivery of unemployment funds

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thais Henry is nine months pregnant and eight weeks waiting on her unemployment insurance payments from the Georgia Department of Labor
Henry is a laid-off IT manager who applied for state benefits in March. Whenever she checks her status, she gets the same answer.
"It tells me what I get, it tells me how much I have in the balance, all of that, but it just says determination is pending," Henry said.
Henry's pregnancy is also pending, and the baby's room isn't ready. It's empty. Henry and her husband already have four children, and baby will make five.
Better Call Harry thought this pregnant woman should get help from the Department of Labor. Harry reached out, and Henry received a call.
Henry learned that her case had been in limbo because GDOL needed a confirmation from the agency that got her the job.
Now the delivery is expected in 48 hours. The delivery of funds, that is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.